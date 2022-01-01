CDA chairman visits literary and cultural center at F-9 Park

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday visited Literary and Cultural Centre at F-9 Park.

Senior CDA officials and renowned artist and painter Jamal Shah were also present on this occasion.

CDA chairman reviewed the progress of the on-going work on the Literary and Cultural Centre. On this occasion CDA chairman was apprised that the renovation work of the building has been completed and the building will be made fully functional next week. It was further briefed that building will be used as a centre for literary activities, including art galleries, archive centres, educational events and other activities. He directed the concerned departments to organise an art exhibition in January in this building to encourage young artists and provide them with the best platform where they can exhibit their artwork. In addition to highlighting the history of the city of Islamabad, the culture and civilization should also be highlighted so that the new generation can also get acquainted with the history of the city.

Instructions were further issued that all these segments included as permanent features of this building. It should be noted that rehabilitation of this building is the series of development works of F-9 Park. After completion of development work of a long unfinished building, it will be made operational next week.