JI protests against rising crimes in capital

Islamabad : The workers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest demonstration against lawlessness and increasing incidents of dacoities and thefts in the federal capital.

Ex MNA and central naib ameer of JI Mian Muhammad Aslam, Group Leader Union Council 45, Muneeb Ahmad, and others addressed participants of protest held in Jhangi Sayedan area of Islamabad.

Mian Aslam said the government claims of having the best police force and agencies but still incidents of crime particularly dacoities and thefts are on the rise in residential sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.