JI protests against rising crimes in capital

Islamabad : The workers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest demonstration against lawlessness and increasing incidents of dacoities and thefts in the federal capital.
Ex MNA and central naib ameer of JI Mian Muhammad Aslam, Group Leader Union Council 45, Muneeb Ahmad, and others addressed participants of protest held in Jhangi Sayedan area of Islamabad.
Mian Aslam said the government claims of having the best police force and agencies but still incidents of crime particularly dacoities and thefts are on the rise in residential sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority on Friday visited Literary and Cultural Centre at F-9...
Islamabad : As many as 296 undergraduate and postgraduate students of NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities ...
The News wishes its readers a happy New Year. May this coming year bless you with love, peace, and empowerment,...
Islamabad : An educational technology initiative has been launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory to empower...
Islamabad : Mini-budget has become the hottest topic of the town which has been vociferously rejected by the public...
Islamabad : Unesco Regional Science Bureau for Asia and Pacific Director Mohammad Djelid has stressed the need for the...
Comments