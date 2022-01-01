Inflation-hit public fear further squeeze

Islamabad : Mini-budget has become the hottest topic of the town which has been vociferously rejected by the public here on Friday.

“Mini-budget is strong evidence against PTI government that it is unable to run this country. Nobody could stop the public to come on the roads now, we have called an emergency meeting of traders to lockdown the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said. He said that the PTI government has proved that they could bring two to three budgets in a year which was the worst example of the bad economic history of this country.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad strongly rejected the mini-budget added that nation was expecting this bombshell from this paralysed government. “We have started countrywide protest demonstrations against this mini-budget and finally we would proceed towards Islamabad,” he warned.

The Jamat-e-Islami along with civil society members protested against the mini-budget near Jhangi Syedan and demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down immediately for his incapability to run the country.

All Pakistan Car Dealer Association (APCDA) President Mian Muhammad Shoaib has strongly rejected this mini-budget and warned the government to face them. We have called an emergency meeting to proceed towards Islamabad against this government, he warned.

All other trade unions including Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association, Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union also rejected the mini-budget saying that ‘killing the poor’ is an ‘agenda’ of the incumbent government. They said that the public was listening to the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet for over three years and now they have thought that they have no other option left but to come on roads.

On the other hand, people belonging to different walks of life while talking to ‘The News’ said that it was the worst mini-budget ever presented in the country's history. The government has already imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has ruined the living standard of a common man in the past three years. The government has not given any relief to the poor segment of society for three years and now this mini-budget, they added. The economic experts and business community have warned to face an inflation flood after approval of this mini-budget.