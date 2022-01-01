Wasa projects

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Wasa Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Ghufran reviewed the progress of ongoing works and performance of the officials.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including directors and executive engineers (XENs). The meeting discussed progress on Wasa’s development works - one line one street project, digital complaint centre and functioning of new and old machinery. The meeting decided that de-silting of all drain and sewage lines would start with 50pc machinery by January. It was decided that de-silting process would be monitored on daily basis.

The DMD expressed serious displeasure over the complaints against officials for showing negligence and not addressing complaints on time. He warned the officials to show performance and said strict action would be taken against those who were found committing negligence.