House reclaimed

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan took notice of the complaint of Overseas Pakistanis residing in Switzerland and vacated a house worth Rs2 crore from illegal occupants and handed over it to the original owner.
After getting relief and his right, the overseas Pakistanis met the vice-chairperson in his office and thanked him. The Switzerland based Pakistani had registered complaint 15457 against the illegal occupation in which it was requested that his house should be vacated from illegal possession of tenants and handed over to him. On the instructions of Tariq Mahmood ul-Hassan, the relevant authorities took immediate action and handed over the house to the real owner.
The vice-chairperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are taking care of the affairs of overseas Pakistanis.
