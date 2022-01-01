3,016 cases registered against wheelie-doers

LAHOREA Punjab police spokesperson has said 3,016 cases were registered against wheelie doers in the province and 3,079 people were arrested in year 2021.

Similarly, 2,830 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 5,008 people were arrested. The spokesperson said the highest number of 1,564 cases of wheelie was registered in Lahore, 1,501 people were arrested while 632 cases of aerial firing were registered and 994 were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 380 cases of wheelie were registered, 427 people were arrested while 671 cases of aerial firing were registered and 1,214 people were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 71 cases of wheelie were registered and 95 people were arrested while 293 cases of aerial firing were registered and 668 people were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 22 cases were registered against one wheelie and 32 people were arrested whereas 360 cases on aerial firing were registered and 599 people were arrested.

Similarly, In Sargodha region, 17 cases of one wheelie were registered, 19 people were arrested while 237 cases of aerial firing were registered and 434 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 511 cases of one wheelie were registered, 512 people were arrested while 235 cases of aerial firing were registered and 396 people were arrested.

In Sahiwal region, 14 cases of one wheelie were registered and 14 people were arrested while 52 cases of aerial firing were registered and 115 people were arrested. In Multan region, 322 cases were registered against one wheelie and 322 people were arrested whereas 110 cases were registered against aerial firing and 162 people were arrested. In DG Khan region, 56 cases of one wheelie were registered, 89 people were arrested while 181 cases of aerial firing were registered and 324 people were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 59 cases of one wheelie were registered, 68 people were arrested while 59 cases of aerial firing were registered and 102 people were arrested. The spokesperson said indiscriminate actions will remain continued against aerial firing and wheelie on New Year’s Eve.

transgender: Punjab Social Welfare Director General Mudasser Riaz Malik has stressed on solving the transgender persons problems. He was addressing a consultative meeting on transgender organised by Khawaja Sara Society and Saathi Foundation, as the chief guest here Friday. “There is a need to introduce effective legislation and implementation of law in this regard”, he added. He said the Punjab government had decided to set up a separate community welfare centre for transgender where they would have accommodation, food and various skill learning facilities. “Education, health, equal employment opportunities are the right of transgender”, he said. He said that on the CM’s direction, steps were being taken to make eunuchs useful members of the society.