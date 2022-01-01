PU awards PhD to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars.

According to details, Tehseen Sarwar has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of Communicative Teaching Approach on Grade VII Students” Creative Writing Skills in English”, Safeer Abbas in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Comparison of Commercial and Local Allochthonous Probiotic Bacteria on Growth and Immune Status of Broiler Chicken”, Beenish Tahir in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis entitled “Techniques and Aesthetics of the Textile Collection in Lahore Museum and its Relevance to Present Time”, Amrah Malik in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Framing of China’s Relations with India and Pakistan: A Comparative Study of Leading Chinese, Indian and Pakistani Newspapers (2001-2012)” and Iftikhar Ahmed in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Effect of Different Levels of Valine, Leucine and Chitosan Oligosaccharide Supplementation on Broilers”.