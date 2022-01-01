PTI believes in fulfilling promises: Hasaan

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the PTI government believes in fulfilling the promises made to the people. In his tweet on Friday, SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mission of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab would have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months which they can use in any private hospital to avail free medical treatment facility. In a video message on New Year's greetings, he said that we should avoid any indecency while celebrating New Year and ensure the security of others. We should give respect to the women who will come out for welcoming the New Year.
