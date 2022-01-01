Hospital recruits staff on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:As a result of the own motion notice taken in the public interest by Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, three anesthetists and senior registrars have been recruited in Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore.

Meanwhile, the male and female medical officers' recruitment process was also being completed speedily to provide medical facilities to patients.

The ombudsman took this own motion notice over a news item published in a daily disclosing that different seats of anesthetists, child specialist, senior registrar (paediatric), admin doctors and medical officers were lying vacant in the city's largest gynecological facility. While taking cognizance of this, the ombudsman directed the health department to expedite the recruitment process of medical officers and an organised system should also be evolved for timely recruitments against vacant posts while the hiring process may not suffer any bureaucratic snafu.

In compliance with the instructions, the ombudsman office has been informed that a committee has been constituted under administrative secretaries of the primary and secondary healthcare and specialized healthcare and medical education departments to devise an automation system for dealing with such administrative issues.