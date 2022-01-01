Hospital recruits staff on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:As a result of the own motion notice taken in the public interest by Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, three anesthetists and senior registrars have been recruited in Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore.
Meanwhile, the male and female medical officers' recruitment process was also being completed speedily to provide medical facilities to patients.
The ombudsman took this own motion notice over a news item published in a daily disclosing that different seats of anesthetists, child specialist, senior registrar (paediatric), admin doctors and medical officers were lying vacant in the city's largest gynecological facility. While taking cognizance of this, the ombudsman directed the health department to expedite the recruitment process of medical officers and an organised system should also be evolved for timely recruitments against vacant posts while the hiring process may not suffer any bureaucratic snafu.
In compliance with the instructions, the ombudsman office has been informed that a committee has been constituted under administrative secretaries of the primary and secondary healthcare and specialized healthcare and medical education departments to devise an automation system for dealing with such administrative issues.
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulated the entire nation on...
LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Wasa Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Ghufran reviewed the progress of ongoing works and...
LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq...
LAHOREA Punjab police spokesperson has said 3,016 cases were registered against wheelie doers in the province and...
LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars.According to details, Tehseen Sarwar has...
Comments