CM terms Opp’s behaviour vicious

LAHOREChief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the undemocratic and non-parliamentary attitude of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) was reprehensible.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the opposition violated all established democratic traditions. The unwarranted hullabaloo of the opposition was just a failed attempt to show off, he said, adding that the opposition should have protested against their absent leaders. He said the opposition leader, who was absent from the National Assembly, had also been ousted from the politics.
The opposition was pursuing negative politics under the guise of price-hike, he added. In the current situation, there was no room for politics of anarchy, he warned. The opposition has no interest in the people’s problems; they only want power, the chief minister said. The attitude ties had lost their credibility among people.
The nation had recognised the duplicitous faces of the hypocritical gang, he added. The PTI government, led by PM Imran Khan, is committed to promoting democratic, constitutional and parliamentary traditions, concluded the CM.
PUBLIC ORDER: The chief minister has directed the IG police to ensure an atmosphere of public order on the New Year night. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those resorting to firing into the air in jubilation and hooliganism on New Year and such individuals should be put behind bars.
The police should take effective measures to curb the incidents of firing and loutish behaviour and a comprehensive strategy be devised in this regard, he said. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also ordered for taking steps to prevent one-wheeling. He asked for initiating an indiscriminate crackdown on wheelie-doers. Special teams should be constituted to stop one-wheeling, he added.
