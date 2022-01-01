Man stabs ex-wife over son’s custody

LAHORE”:A man stabbed his ex-wife over a dispute of custody of their son in the Shahdara Town on Friday.

The victim Kiran had married to his cousin Shahzad. The couple had a seven-year-old child Murtaza from the wedlock. She had been living with her son in Gulshan Colony for last seven years after divorce.

On the day of the incident, the suspect was visiting her house to see his son where they had a dispute. The suspect attacked her. She received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue. INJURED: A police constable was injured in a road accident in the Township area on Friday. The victim Ashraf was driving a bike in Township where a speeding car hit him.

INFANT: An infant girl dumped on a roadside was recovered by a Dolphin Squad team. The police received a call on 15 that the unidentified suspect/s had dumped the victim in Nawanala Chowk. When the team reached the victim they felt her breathing. The officials shifted her to Lahore Services Hospital. SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by an unidentified suspect in the Green Town area on Friday. The victim was identified as Zafar. His brother told police that his brother had been receiving murder threat reportedly for having an affair. security plan: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority had issued a comprehensive security plan to ensure high vigilance in the provincial capital to maintain law on New Year’s Eve.