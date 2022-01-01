Omar Khalid fires 73 to take big lead in Faldo Series

KARACHI: Omar Khalid braved extremely windy conditions here at the long and challenging Airmen Golf Club as he fired a superb round of 73 to take a big lead in Faldo Series Pakistan on Friday.

Omar, an A levels student at Karachi’s Nixor College, struggled with his putting but made up for it with long and accurate drives and near perfect iron-play to take the pole position on the overall leader-board.

Playing in the boys’ under-18 category, Omar was leading in his age group event by 11 strokes with fellow DHA player Abdullah Arif in second place at 84. Omar, who won the 60th National Amateurs in Karachi last January at age 16, was also leading in the overall championship with Mardan’s Laraib ur Rehman, who is competing in the boys under-16 category, in second place at 78.

While other leading title contenders like Yashal Shah and Damil Ataullah struggling in stormy conditions, Omar gave his best as he made three birdies on his way to 73. His only weakness was on the greens where he missed a series of short putts and slipped from one-under to one-over in the final three holes. In the boys under-18 category, Sameer Sayeed is at third place with 85 followed by Yashal Shah at 88.

In the boys under-21 category, Nadir Khan is leading the pack with 79. In joint second place are Damil Ataullah and Omer Intisar (83). They are followed by Hamza Zahid Khan at 86.

In the boys under-16 category, Laraib is leading by a slim one-shot margin with Ashaash in second place at 79 followed by Mohammad Darmal at 81.

in the girls under-21 category, national ladies champion Humna Amjad failed to capitalise on the home course advantage as she carded 85. She was tied for the third place with Daniyah Syed in the category in which only three players are taking part. In the girls under-16 category, the sole participant, Ayesha Kashif, scored 99.

The winners of all categories will earn the right to represent Pakistan in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals to be held in Danang, Vietnam.

Established in 1996, The Faldo Series is recognised as the only global amateur series for boys and girls. Competitors from ages 12 to 21 have the opportunity to play World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) counting events whilst testing themselves against the very best juniors around the world, with the chance to meet Series Founder, Sir Nick Faldo, at the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final.

The Series is now the largest and most successful global junior event, having expanded globally and supported the development of some of the very best stars in today’s game, including Major Champion winners Rory McIlroy, Danny Willet and Yani Tseng.