Navy retain CNS Open Shooting C’ship title

KARACHI: Navy defended the title of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting Range here on Friday.

In the individual category of Trap event, Farrukh of Army won gold and Navy’s Aminullah took silver medal while bronze medal was clinched by Abdur Rehman.

In the team category of the said event, Army scored 319/375 points to take gold, Sindh scored 310/375 points for silver medal and Navy scored 301/375 points to claim bronze medal.

In the individual category of 25m Center Fire Pistol event for men, Navy’s G M Bashir, Abdul Quddus, and Zafar Iqbal won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Navy created a new national record with the score of 1735/1800 points and won gold while Army took silver and PAF grabbed bronze medals.

In the individual caetgory of 50m Rifle 3 positions, Navy’s Ghufran Adil made a national record 452.5/490.5 points and won gold medal while Navy’s Aqib Latif took silver and Army’s Sarfaraz Gul grabbed bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy won gold, Army took silver, and PAF clinched bronze medal.

At the end of day six, Navy with 17 gold, 17 silver and seven bronze medals topped the medal table while Army with 12 gold, 11 silver, and six bronze medals were second.

Wapda with one gold and one bronze were third. HEC with one silver and four bronze medals were fourth, and Sindh with one silver and three bronze medals were fifth.