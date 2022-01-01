 
Saturday January 01, 2022
Ganguly negative for Omicron, discharged

By AFP
January 01, 2022

KOLKATA: -Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from hospital four days after being admitted with Covid-19, a senior doctor said.

The 49-year-old was admitted in Kolkata on Monday after he tested positive for the virus and was suffering from a mild fever.

