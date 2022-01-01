Remington Pharma in New Year Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Remington Pharma on Friday outpaced FG/Din Polo by 5½-4 to qualify for the New Year Polo Cup 2021/22 main final, where they will face Islam Group.
Basel Faisal Khokhar and Agha Musa Ali were the heroes of the day for Remington Pharma, as they scored a brace each. Mustafa Aziz struck one goal. They had a half goal handicap advantage.
Farhad Shaikh played well for FG/Din Polo, thrashing two tremendous goals. Raffay Shaikh and Amin Rehman converted one goal apiece.
