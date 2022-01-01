Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal revealed on Friday he had arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open after recovering from coronavirus.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, whose only win at the tournament came in 2009, tweeted a photo of himself on an empty court at Melbourne Park with the comment ‘Don’t tell anyone... ... here I am’.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, saying he had experienced “some unpleasant moments”.

A number of other players who were in Abu Dhabi also tested positive, including Russia’s world number five Andrey Rublev, women’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Nadal’s arrival will be a boost for the organisers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on January 17.