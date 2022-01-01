Fakhar replaces injured Tom Abell at Brisbane Heat

BRISBANE: Fakhar Zaman will play for Brisbane Heat who have lost Tom Abell to an injury as they seek to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing Big Bash League.

The Heat are joint-fifth on the points table heading into 2022, level with Melbourne Stars, with the top five teams qualifying for the latter stages of the competition.

Fakhar had a subdued year in T20 cricket in 2021, averaging 26.33 with a strike rate of 123.82, though he did make an unbeaten half-century in the World Cup semi-final against Australia. Having opened the batting for the majority of his short-form career, he spent most of last year batting at No. 3.