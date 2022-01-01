Mini-budget blues

A new year starts with an unfortunate gift bag from the previous year: a mini-budget which judging by the process, reactions and a quick read, seems to be set to make people’s lives just a little bit more miserable this year. The new bill is widely seen as an IMF-dictated set of measures. The legislation essentially withdraws the Rs343 billion tax relief given in the past budgets, which should mean an increase of 17 percent on most important items, including baby milk. While the PTI government insists that only the affluent will be affected by this, there are Rs160 billion taxes imposed on the pharmaceutical sector which will obviously raise the price of medicines, making it even harder for people with lower incomes to purchase. While Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said this amount is refundable, the fact is that businesses know that refunds take months, despite the government’s promise that there will be a waiting period of only 72 hours, and will therefore pass on the burden of taxation to consumers.

One of the tax exemptions which will affect people the worst is the tax on laptops, which will further push up prices after they are sold in the retail market, and a 17 percent increase in the prices of mobile phones exceeding $200. While the taxation has been tiered, with cheaper phones to be taxed at a lower rate, the overall impact would be tremendous in a country where more and more people now own a phone. Beyond this, the legislation also grants autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan, which has been roundly criticised. Again, Mr Tarin has insisted that the autonomy will allow the State Bank to function more effectively and that it will remain until the government’s finance purview structures, but we already know that dictation by the IMF has determined how people lead their lives for the past three years. The taxation on solar panels means that people can now not even use natural resources and eco-friendly measures to pay for energy use.

In all this the opposition has been rather ineffectual. Yes, there was the usual hue and cry during the parliamentary session but it doesn’t seem that the government will have any difficulty in passing the bill. Already, since the budget in June this year, the electricity tariff has gone up in two steps, with an increase of Rs1.50 per unit in each of these measures. The high cost of petrol and electricity means every item essentially costs more as retailers pass on their costs to consumers. The argument that only the affluent will be affected by the withdrawal of tax exemptions does not seem to hold true and it is obvious that it will further push up inflation in a country already facing record inflation and the record depreciation of the rupee.