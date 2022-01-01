Changing curricula

This refers to recent report ‘Youth Perspective on Society, Religion, and Politics: A Case Study of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Students’ published by Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS). The report stresses the need to make the study of the constitution of Pakistan an alienable part of high school curricula to eliminate the gender and social discrimination and religious extremism which have been wreaking havoc on the country since mid-1980s. The research also emphasises the need to foster tolerance and inter-faith harmony in our volatile society to curb the burgeoning extremism.

It is unfortunate that the moral and social values once considered hallmarks of our society have started regressing. A number of horrific incidents of mob lynching, vandalism and barbarism have shaken the foundations of our society. These incidents have not only rattled people in the country but are also marring the country’s name across the world. Implementing the report’s recommendations are imperative to uplift the country. We must impart quality education that encourages critical thinking, harmony and tolerance in those who are to lead the country in the future.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock