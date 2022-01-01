Changing curricula

This refers to recent report ‘Youth Perspective on Society, Religion, and Politics: A Case Study of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Students’ published by Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS). The report stresses the need to make the study of the constitution of Pakistan an alienable part of high school curricula to eliminate the gender and social discrimination and religious extremism which have been wreaking havoc on the country since mid-1980s. The research also emphasises the need to foster tolerance and inter-faith harmony in our volatile society to curb the burgeoning extremism.
It is unfortunate that the moral and social values once considered hallmarks of our society have started regressing. A number of horrific incidents of mob lynching, vandalism and barbarism have shaken the foundations of our society. These incidents have not only rattled people in the country but are also marring the country’s name across the world. Implementing the report’s recommendations are imperative to uplift the country. We must impart quality education that encourages critical thinking, harmony and tolerance in those who are to lead the country in the future.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
The unfortunate rise in the number of suicide cases in the country is a matter of great concern. These days there are...
This refers to the article ‘PM Khan’s 2021 risks and 2022 prospects’ by Mosharraf Zaidi . Among other things,...
On July 20, the president of Pakistan signed the much-awaited Seniors Citizen Bill, 2021, which is aimed at protecting...
This refers to the article ‘Silent revolution in education’ by Atta-ur-Rahman . First, the government has so far...
If one wants to see a real-life example of the simultaneous degradation of civic life and the environment, one may...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by ordinary people due to inflation. The...
Comments