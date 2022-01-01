This refers to the article ‘PM Khan’s 2021 risks and 2022 prospects’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (December 31). Among other things, the writer says that the reason so many of the government’s successes have not gained wider traction is that “a leader too scared, too witless or too ensconced in his or her bubble cannot possibly excite and engage young Pakistan the way that so many radicals and extremists regularly do.”

The fact is that, apart from the attributes mentioned, Imran Khan is also a poor judge of people and comes across to many as conceited. It seems that he feels comfortable only in the company of flatterers and is more than willing to ignore the sane advice of specialists who are well-versed in their fields. Also, far from seeing radicals and extremists – even terrorists – as an existential threat to the country, he sees them as allies. He has himself already legitimised the TLP, and is trying to do the same with the TTP. One can also tell that he is never happier than when he is advocating for the Afghan Taliban to the world.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi