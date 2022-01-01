Waiting in vain

On July 20, the president of Pakistan signed the much-awaited Seniors Citizen Bill, 2021, which is aimed at protecting the senior citizens of Islamabad. After the signing, the bill was made into an act, and claimed that a Senior Citizen Council and Darul shafqat (old-age homes) would be set up for the elderly and senior citizen cards would be given to those above 60, giving a number of subsidies.

Unfortunately, the act is yet to be implemented in the real sense. It seems that like all the other promises the government has made, this too will not materialise. However, one still hopes to see this dream substantiated in this life – and that too across the country.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi