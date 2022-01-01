Revolutionary?

This refers to the article ‘Silent revolution in education’ by Atta-ur-Rahman (December 29). First, the government has so far failed to find suitable person for the post of executive director despite advertising for the post thrice. Second, salaries issued under the Tenure Track System (TTS) and the TTS itself are an issue that needs to be solved. Third, it is imperative to note that the post of HEC chairman has also been empty since March.
To make this revolution truly successful, the government needs to ensure that a permanent executive director and chairman are appointed to the HEC. Also, a careful assessment of the performance of all assistants, associates and professors of the TTS is essential.
Zara Mantasha Shaikh
Islamabad
