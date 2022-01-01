If one wants to see a real-life example of the simultaneous degradation of civic life and the environment, one may travel from Abbottabad to Mansehra via Grand Trunk (GT) Road. It is a rollercoaster ride through a road in shambles, dilapidated bridges, traffic jams, encroachment and oozing gutters. Unfortunately, the road has been like this for some years now, but no one seems concerned about it. Travelling this road was once a sightseeing experience, with mountains, streams and jungles on the roadsides. Now, most of the hills have been excavated to make room for shops and plazas. No one seems to care about the environmental degradation. Commuters from the two cities have to take this dangerous road daily.
The Hazara Motorway is a good addition to the area, for which the National Highway Authority (NHA) deserves appreciation. However, the interchanges provided to Abbottabad do not facilitate people. One is located at Havelian and the other at Qalandarabad, both of which are too far way for effective linkages. Exiting from Qalandarabad will choke commuters near Ayub Medical Hospital Complex, while those who exit from Havelian have to go through the congestion at Salhad-Fawara Chowk. The authorities should look into the matter urgently.
Muhammad Bilal Malik
Rawalpindi
