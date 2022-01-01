LPG price cut by 5.9/kg for Jan ’22

ISLAMABAD: The government Pakistan on Friday cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs5.9/kg for January 2022, fixing the domestic gas cylinder price at Rs2,320.81 to be effective from Saturday (today).

LPG price has been reduced by Rs5.9/kg to Rs196.7/kg from the December’s price of Rs202.6/kg.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified the new prices with per 11.8kg cylinder at Rs2,320.81 from the last month’s price of Rs2,390.44/cylinder depicting a cut of Rs69.63/cylinder.

Saudi Arabia’s major oil and gas producer — Saudi Aramco —has also cut propane contract price to Asia for January 2022 by $55/tonne to $740/tonne. For December, the price was $795/tonne.

Similarly, the price of butane CP also reduced by $40/tonne to $710/tonne from December’s price of $750.

Propane and butane are two major components of LPG, which the Middle Eastern oil producers sell to Asian countries. Likewise, the Aramco’s cutting the propane-butane prices for the second month in a row, the government also slashed the LPG price. The local LPG price was also reduced by around 14.3 rupees to Rs2,390.4/cylinder for December 2021.