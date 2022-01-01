KE seeks transition to open markets

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) conducted a public hearing on K-Electric’s plea to align framework for open markets with the National Electricity Policy (NEP), a statement said on Friday.

The power utility had submitted an integration plan for competitive trading bilateral contract market (CTBCM) model at NEPRA.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, along with members of the authority presided the hearing that was also attended by representatives from Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), and industrial associations from the city.

During the hearing, the utility expressed recommendations for a ‘sustainable’ transition towards open markets in line with the government and NEPRA objectives.

K-Electric suggested that the framework for open markets must be aligned with the National Electricity Policy (NEP) approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) for competitive wholesale markets enabling a sustainable transition as well as a competitive power market. Furthermore, the utility also proposed to develop a mechanism to ensure recovery of associated costs enabling a transition with no additional burden on regulated consumers. On existing surplus capacity, KE emphasized that in order to promote competition and eliminate stranded capacity, existing generation capacity in the national grid be allocated to DISCOs and new power procurement should be allowed only when there is a shortfall in any specific DISCO.