Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gain for a second straight session on Friday, up one rupee, aided by healthy supplies and positive sentiment about the outlook for the country’s economy, dealers said.

This is the third-highest day-on-day recovery in the outgoing year.

In the interbank market, the local unit appreciated one rupee or 0.57 percent to close at 176.51 per dollar, compared to 177.51 in the previous session .

The rupee also strengthened in the open market settling at 178.50 a dollar, 1 rupee up from Thursday’s close of 179.50. As per dealers, Pakistani currency is expected to consolidate at 176 levels in coming days.

The government on Thursday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, seeking to end exemptions on sales tax and impose new duties as part of austerity measures.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) executive board, in its meeting on January 12, is expected to approve the disbursement of the $1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan if the government wins approval from the parliament for these two bills. Pakistan is facing high trade deficit, soaring inflation, and falling foreign exchange reserves, and the restoration of the IMF financial package is likely to improve the country’s external account, unlock financing from other international financial institutions.