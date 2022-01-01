Verbal jugglery to keep inflation low

LAHORE: Wounds when inflicted are very painful but if someone sprinkles salt on those wounds the pain becomes unbearable. This is what the government is doing to the wounded consumers through not only a mini-budget, but other measures as well.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tried to dilute the impact of the proposed finance bill by stating that no new taxes were imposed and only the exemptions have been withdrawn. Technically he is right, but if we look at exemptions, those were in vogue from the beginning when the sales tax regime was introduced.

Take for instance infant formula milk. Its ingredients, even if locally produced are imported and would be subject to 17 percent sales tax.

For formula milk consumed by babies of middle class families, this is a brand-new tax. The cost would be borne by both rich and ordinary families. There are numerous such items that also include food supplements consumed by patients who have problems taking normal meals.

All cancer patients at an advanced stage consume these supplements. And all of them are not rich. In fact, most of them are poor or from the middle class.

So, it is not correct that the taxation measures would not hurt the common man. You cannot reduce the impact of pain through jugglery of words.

Tarin’s contention that these measures would not have inflationary impact is also not true. The new taxes would be inflationary, and it does not matter even if the poorer segments have been taxed Rs2 billion (which is not true, as more taxes will be collected from import of baby milk or its inputs) in the finance bill.

We must also not forget that there are three other avenues of revenue collection available with the government where it is committed to increase levies. It includes petroleum products prices, power, and gas tariff.

Increase in all these would directly impact the common man. The recent report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has revealed that liquid petroleum gas (LPG) rates have increased by Rs1,022 per 11.5 kg cylinder.

LPG is the main kitchen fuel of the poor. How would they manage their budget on the already increased power rates? The impact of high petroleum products rates on public and goods transport would devastate their monthly budgets.

And petroleum product prices are bound to go up under agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a regular basis and so do the gas prices. These additional burdens are over and above the taxes levied through the finance bill.

The pep talk by the ministers would not alleviate the miseries of the poor people when the incomes are not increasing correspondingly. In many cases, the incomes have been stagnant for the last three years.

The economy is in a mess and even with new taxation, we would hardly survive. Some say that succumbing to the IMF was inevitable.

It was because the government never looked for alternatives. Throughout its tenure, this regime has been trying to raise loans for ever growing expenses.

Many of these expenses are unnecessary. No attempt was made in the past three years to eliminate or at least reduce these wasteful expenses.

The present regime cannot be blamed for the highly inefficient public sector companies, but it cannot absolve itself of responsibility when the losses in these enterprises continued to increase.

It was bound to happen as making these entities efficient was not a state priority.

Government could have saved double the amount that it proposed in the mini-budget if it had only made 25 percent improvements in the efficiency of these state-owned organisations. Instead, this government poured more money into PIA in the name of revamping.

This exercise was undertaken thrice by the previous regimes without any success. It further reduced the efficiency of Railways, while continuing to provide funds for its inefficient operations.

Its passenger operations always operate in loss, still the government continued increasing the number of passenger trains to increase recurring losses. Its goods operations remain on the back burner.

Circular debt in the power sector has been increasing at an alarming pace after the gas distribution companies were ordered to supply RLNG to the gas run power plants. The power and gas sector losses continue to rise despite hefty increases in their tariffs.

Having failed to reign in the public sector companies and high increase in non-development expenditures, the government had no alternative but to impose new taxes. This government feels pride that the tax revenue collection in the first five months of this fiscal is Rs223 billion above the target.

That sounds good, but the rulers do not reveal the additional expenses that have been added during this period, and which were not covered in the last budget. A country operating on a huge budget deficit ought to reduce its expenses instead of increasing them.