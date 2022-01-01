Demand for oil products spikes as economic activities step up

KARACHI: Prices and consumption of oil products rose sharply in the domestic market during 2021 on the back of global oil prices and enhanced demand triggered by accelerated economic activities in the country.

Price of two key oil products, petrol and diesel shot up 33 percent and 28 percent, respectively in the year ended December 31, 2021, provoking hue and cry from the public and opposition parties.

The government, on the other hand, attributed the massive surge in the prices of domestic oil products to the rising crude prices in the global market due to accelerated demand of oil products worldwide.

Government claimed that it absorbed the highest impact of increased global prices by reducing the taxes on petroleum products, so it could protect domestic consumers.

Analyst Arsalan Hanif of Arif Habib Limited (AHL) conceded that the “government did absorb some part of the high global crude prices by reducing taxes on these products”.

The price of petrol opened at Rs106 per litre in the domestic market on January 1, 2021 and it closed in the last fortnightly review of oil prices at Rs140.82, registering 33 percent growth in the whole year.

Diesel price was pegged at Rs107.77 per litre at the start of the calendar year and it closed at Rs137.62 at the year end, posting 28 percent growth.

The global crude prices hovering at $49.91 per barrel at the start of the year compared to $79.17 per barrel at the year-end.

Hanif said rising global crude prices coupled with rupee deprecation of ten percent during year contributed massively in the domestic price of petroleum products.

Government taxation on petrol shows that petroleum development levy (PDL) was being charged at Rs22.85 per litre at the start of the calendar year, which now stands at Rs13 per litre. Sales tax, which was being charged at 17 percent per litre, was now being charged at 4.77 percent.

Taxation on diesel showed that PDL was being charged at Rs27.57 per litre at the start of the year, which was recorded at Rs3.14 per litre by the year-end. Sales tax on diesel was 17 percent at the start of year and was now at Rs9.08 per litre.

“Prices would have been 30-40 percent higher if taxes on petrol and diesel were being charged at the rate that was being charged at the start of the year,” he added.

Domestic consumption of petrol and diesel also went up on the back of high demand for these products. Data available for the eleven months of calendar year 2021 indicated that 7.94 million tonnes petrol was consumed in the first eleven months compared to 6.94 million tonnes consumed in the same months of last year.

Diesel consumption stood at 7.70 million tonnes in the first eleven months of the current fiscal, compared to 6.35 million tonnes in the same months of last year.