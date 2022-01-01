PSX closes out 2021 with marginal gains

Stocks remained positive on Friday as investors prepared to close the book on another turbulent year of pandemic and fragile recovery, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark index KSE-100 index settled at 44,596.07 points compared to 44,416.20 points, registering growth of 179.87 points or 0.40 percent.

Market witnessed surge in the trading volume, which increased 317.646 million shares compared to 243.084 million shares in the previous trading session. Out of the total 361 scrips, 215 posted gains, 130 turned negative and 16 remained unchanged.

The trading value inched up to Rs10.829 billion compared to Rs10.341 billion and total market capitalization totaled Rs7.684 trillion against Rs7.621 trillion in the previous session.

“Stocks closed higher at the yearend led by oil and banking and cement scrips on strong valuations,” said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

“Surge in global crude oil prices, upbeat data on cement and textile exports in month of November and strong rupee recovery played a catalytic role in bullish close.”

Topline Securities in its post-market note said the market remained largely positive during the trading session, as the benchmark index increased 180 points.

“HBL, FFC, POL, MCB and OGDC cumulatively contributed 126 points to the index. WTL was today`s volume leader with 42 million shares.”

Zafar Securities said the market closed on green zone on the final day of the calendar year 2021, “through the market remained highly volatile for the most part of the year”.

During the last trading day of 2021, the highest increased was witnessed in the price of Nestle Pakistan, whose share price was up Rs303 to close at Rs5,725 followed by Bata Pakistan to close at Rs2,171, registering Rs71 growth in its share price.

The highest decrease was seen in the share price of Blessed Textile, which was down by Rs35.62 to settle at Rs450 followed by Mehmood Textile to close at Rs445, down by Rs33.33.

The companies reflecting significant turnover during the last trading day of the year included Worldcall Telecom, Cnergyico Pk, TRG Pak, Pak Refinery, K-Electric, Silk Bank, F. National Equities, Maple Leaf, Treet Corp an Aisha Steel.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its research report said that CY21 was a challenging year as the benchmark index closed at 44,596 points level against 43,755 points last year led by pressure on the external account, rupee depreciation, rising inflation, recurring waves of Covid 19, delay in approval of IMF and transition from MSCI EM to Frontier market.

“We expect the market to perform well in the days ahead.”

Insight Research said the Performance of benchmark index remained dismal in second half of calendar year 2021, declining by 6.8 percent.

“KSE100 index peaked at 48,981 points in June 2021, while the bourse saw the largest daily correction of 2,135 points in December 2021.”

In dollar terms, KSE100 market cap stands at $33.7 billion, reducing by 16.7 percent

“This was majorly attributable to 11.1 percent depreciation of rupee during the calendar year,” it added.

The report said the bourse saw all-time record number of shares traded in two consecutive days, with volumes standing at 1.5 billion and 2.2 billion shares, on May 26 and 27, respectively.