Govt gets lukewarm response on gas resumption

LAHORE: The government decision to resume gas supplies to captive power plants (CPPs) on revised but still subsidized tariff of $9 per mmbtu has met a lukewarm response from textile industry, it is learnt Friday

Officials said textile mill owners are not coming forward for resumption of gas at subsidized tariff for captive power plants.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has time and again demanded continuous supply of subsidized gas for captive power plants, terming it indispensable for making export-oriented industry competitive.

The body successively called for continuation of subsidies on gas and power tariff for the textile industry if government really wanted to increase exports on sustainable basis.

“However, as government briefly suspended gas in line with seasonal requirement earlier this month and increase tariff on the back of upward trend in price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), industry seems least interested in opting to system gas for captive power if early indications in latest official data is something go by,” the official added.

Economic Advisory Group (EAG), a think tank, has already questioned the role of such subsidies that the government has extended to export oriented industry in an attempt to stimulate exports.

Since almost all of the increase in quantum of exports in recent years is explained by favourable exchange rate and, more recently, world demand, the subsidies provided by the government have had a limited effect, if at all, on export volumes.

In light of this evidence, the EAG calls on the government to review the existing incentives it has extended to these sectors at the expense of the broader welfare of the society, the think tank stressed citing a recent study.

According to gas utility SNGPL, till December 31, 2021, out of 311 textile units in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtonkhaw, only 107 have submitted documents including affidavits so far while gas supply has been restored to 81 units.

Documents, including court case withdrawal documents, payment of outstanding amount/cheque etc of remaining 26 consumers are incomplete and gas supply to them will be restored, after following due course including clearance of billing issues and court cases status etc, as per report prepared by the gas utility.

“SNGPL have kept its offices open till late to accommodate processing of gas restoration cases but owners of textile mills are seemingly found less interested in availing this opportunity.” Meanwhile, APTMA said its member mills have reservations over resumption of conditional gas supply to single cycle captive power plants although they have accepted government conditional offer about restoration of gas supply.

In the extra ordinary general meeting of APTMA, Northern Zone held on December 29, 2021, it was agreed with consensus that member mills interested in immediate restoration of gas supply may furnish the undertaking to the regional office of SNGPL alongwith a copy of withdrawal of court case regarding supply of gas / RLNG @ $6.5/mmbtu.

However, APTMA will proactively take up the matter with the ministries of Energy and Commerce to finalised issues relating to single cycle CPPs and the consequent efficiency standard for each sub-sector of textile industry so that all member mills may continue to use gas without any discrimination.