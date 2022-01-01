Weekly inflation down, but crosses 20 percent YoY

KARACHI: Weekly inflation inched lower after two weeks as prices of fresh vegetables dropped down, but high electricity and gas prices continued to burden middle and low income groups, with year-on-year inflation at almost two-year high.

Weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) declined 0.5 percent week-on-week, with year-on-year numbers jumping 20.05 percent during the seven-day period ended December 30, 2021, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Friday. Last time YoY SPI was seen around the current range was during the week ended January 16, 2020, a little less than two years ago, when it ended at 20.02 percent.

Decrease in prices of food items tomatoes (30.92 percent), potatoes (7.92 percent), chilli powder (5.78 percent), onions (2.39 percent), wheat flour (0.42 percent), pulse mash (0.22 percent) and non-food item LPG (1.59 percent) had a joint impact of (-0.70 percent) in overall SPI for the combined group.

Analyst Sana Tawfiq of Arif Habib Limited said the drop in SPI was in line with expectations, as food inflation has receded even on month-on-month basis. Prices of food items have declined, and would stay low for now, particularly because of government measures. However, prices of household commodities like LPG do have a cost push effect on inflation, she added.

Price of LPG, which had been on a continuous incline, saw a drop of 1.59 percent this week, but it remained 68.3 percent higher compared to last year. Currently, an 11.67kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs2,424, down Rs39.15 from last week, and up Rs983.72 from last year.

With gas shortage across the country, people have been relying on LPG cylinders and firewood for cooking even in urban households. Price of firewood also went up to stand at Rs789.14/40kg, up Rs1.01 WoW and Rs68.36 YoY.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, electricity, long cloth, and 1kg vegetable ghee did not move, while price of sugar and firewood climbed up. However, on YoY basis, all prices went up.

Analysts do not expect inflation to be greatly affected by the mini-budget once it gets through the National Assembly; however, they do expect it would be reflected in some way as bakery and some other items have been slapped with higher GST.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,731; Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 showed a WoW decline of 0.8, 0.72, 0.61, 0.54, and 0.40, respectively. The worst YoY impact was faced by the lowest quintile at 21.92 percent.

For the week under review, SPI was recorded at 167.98 points against 168.83 points registered previously.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 7 (13.72 percent) items decreased, whereas prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items remained unchanged.