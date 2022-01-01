ECC approves rupee incentive for exchange firms to boost diaspora inflows in interbank market

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved a cash incentive for exchange companies on surrendering foreign exchange remittances in the official interbank market.

Finance division recommended a proposal from the State Bank of Pakistan for an incentive for exchange companies against surrender of foreign exchange in the interbank market.

Under the proposal “exchange companies may be provided cash incentive of Re1 against surrender of each US dollar mobilised from inward remittances”.

Exchange companies are required to surrender 100 percent of inward remittances in the interbank market, the ECC statement issued the meeting said.

“The ECC approved the proposal with direction to review the model to achieve further improvement.”

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECC meeting.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Privatization Muhammedmian Soomro, Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, federal secretaries and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

The ECC also approved re-rolling of principal amount of $142 million along with mark-up payments for two years ending on December 31, 2024 on Roosevelt Hotel, New York.

PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL) was unable to pay the principal amount of the loan and mark-up payments on behalf of Roosevelt Hotel due to the hotel’s closure.

“The ECC approved the proposal with directions to aviation division to prepare a roadmap for the permanent solution of the issue.”

The ECC also approved revision of customer pricing and mark-up subsidy period under Tier-I of government mark-up subsidy scheme for low cost Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority projects and inclusion of Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) in G-MSS for housing finance with directions that “there should be no direct involvement by the commercial banks in NAPHDA projects”.

The ECC also approved an extension in the timeline given to NHA for preparation of commercially viable business plan till June, 2022 with same conditions regarding CDL as decided by the federal cabinet.

“NHA’s debt restricting would be linked with the outcome of the business plan.”

The ECC also directed ministry of Communication to submit a monthly progress report regularly and prepare business plan well before deadline.

The ECC also approved additional funds of Rs8 billion against approved government’s share for Sialkot (Sambrial) – Kharian Motorway Project (SKMP).

The ECC approved gas rate for operations Fatima Fertilizer ( Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech for the period October 2021 to January 2022, and to keep at Rs839/MMBTU (with variable contribution margin @186/bag).

The ECC also approved issuance of government’s sovereign guarantee for NECOP project worth $ 5.822 million for batch-IV and $26.154 million for batch –V in favour of CETC, Beijing , China to pay back loan in seven years, including two years grace time.

The committee approved issuance of sovereign guarantee amounting to Rs24.188 billion in favour of Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd and a syndicate of two banks led by United Bank Limited for the remaining tenor of the loan and letter of comfort in favour of lender banks for new financing agreement with respect to pipeline infrastructure development project LNG-II.

The ECC also approved, in principle global transition from LIBOR to alternate reference rates with directions that reference rates to be adopted in future may be submitted to ECC for approval.

The ECC discussed price revision of non-subsidized goods and continuation of untargeted subsidy after December 31, 2021. “After deliberation, the ECC allowed ministry of Industries and Production continuation of subsidy on the five essential commodities for only one month January, 2022. “