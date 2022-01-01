Nine-year-old girl assaulted

DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.
According to the spokesman of the district police, Abdul Razaque Qambrani, the incident took place at an agricultural land at village Khadi in the limits of Fareedabad Police Station, where the victim girl was drying clothes, when accused Imtiaz forcefully dragged her to the nearby fields and allegedly raped her.
When the girl did not turn up at home, her parents started searching her and later found her fainted in the fields. The police shifted the victim to the Mehar THQ hospital for treatment and medical examination and added raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused, while an FIR was also being registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim girl’s father, Ayub Khoso.
Talking to The News, the father of the victim girl, Ayub Khoso, said the lady doctor at the THQ hospital, Mehar, was unavailable for the medical examination.
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.A shepherd...
DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies...
SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.Ali Gul Solangi...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Islamabad: An educational technology initiative has been launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory to empower...
Comments