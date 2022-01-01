Nine-year-old girl assaulted

DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.

According to the spokesman of the district police, Abdul Razaque Qambrani, the incident took place at an agricultural land at village Khadi in the limits of Fareedabad Police Station, where the victim girl was drying clothes, when accused Imtiaz forcefully dragged her to the nearby fields and allegedly raped her.

When the girl did not turn up at home, her parents started searching her and later found her fainted in the fields. The police shifted the victim to the Mehar THQ hospital for treatment and medical examination and added raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused, while an FIR was also being registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim girl’s father, Ayub Khoso.

Talking to The News, the father of the victim girl, Ayub Khoso, said the lady doctor at the THQ hospital, Mehar, was unavailable for the medical examination.