Brother kills sister to avenge father’s murder

SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.

Ali Gul Solangi surrendered to the police after axing to death his 30-year-old sister Benazir. In a confessional statement, the accused told the police that he killed his sister to avenge his father’s killing, who was killed by her. She was imprisoned after killing her father and was recently released on bail. Police said that an investigation was underway and an FIR has been lodged against the accused.