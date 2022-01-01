Brother kills sister to avenge father’s murder

SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.
Ali Gul Solangi surrendered to the police after axing to death his 30-year-old sister Benazir. In a confessional statement, the accused told the police that he killed his sister to avenge his father’s killing, who was killed by her. She was imprisoned after killing her father and was recently released on bail. Police said that an investigation was underway and an FIR has been lodged against the accused.
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.A shepherd...
DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies...
DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.According to the...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Islamabad: An educational technology initiative has been launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory to empower...
Comments