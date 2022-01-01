BOP inaugurates two branches in Karachi

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) continues to expand its branch network as part of its strategy to reach out to its customers across the country.

In this regard, BOP inaugurated two branches in Karachi today, a conventional branch at Khayaban-e-Tanzeem, Tauheed Commercial Area, and one Taqwa Islamic Banking (TIB) branch at LuckyOne Mall. These branches were a part of 11 branches being opened in Karachi in 2021 as a part of its strategy to expand its network in South, with special focus on Karachi.

BOP’s Islamic branch at Lucky One Mall was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud, President and CEO BOP, Mr. Saeed Anwar and Mr. Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani (Directors of the Bank) and Mr. Sohail Tabba, Chairperson ICI Pakistan Limited.

This branch is the first Islamic branch in Lucky One Mall, and BOP’s first Mall branch in the country. On the occasion, Mr. Tabba opened the branch’s first account and committed to route significant business of his Group, which is one of the most sought after conglomerates in Pakistan. BOP has set up a dedicated trade desk at the Mall to cater to the needs of SME, Commercial and Corporate businesses in the vicinity including Federal B Area and North Karachi industrial areas.