Govt can even slap taxes on oxygen: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Supplementary Finance Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday said the government had dropped another inflation bomb on the people by tabling a mini-budget of approximately Rs350 billion.

“The federal government while continuing its anti-people policies, has approved a mini-budget of Rs350 billion and this money would come out of the pockets of the people, said PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar while addressing a press conference here along with PPPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri, Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Syed Naveed Qamar also hinted at bringing a no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser saying no-confidence motion against him would be tabled very soon after consultation with the opposition parties.

He said the National Assembly had given extension to the six ordinances which had expired and ‘we had sent a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly stating that the status of these ordinances is illegal’.

Rejecting the mini-budget, Syed Naveed Qamar said the government claimed that the IMF had asked them for levying Rs750 billion taxes but they levied Rs350 billion taxes but it was continuously lying with the people. He said more burden of taxes was also expected in June in the upcoming year.

He said the government had imposed a tax on medicines and the prices of medicines had increased by 12th times in three and a half years.

“The PTI government has also raised the prices of Infant baby milk and they could even levy taxes on the oxygen in the country,” he said. Syed Naveed Qamar warned the government not to push the people towards the wall by making such anti-people policies.

He said that it was not right decision of the government to take three hundred and fifty billion more from the inflation and poverty-stricken people. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan's nuclear program was also in danger because of the prevailing bad situation.

“No one, including Maran Khan, deliberately roll backs nuclear program but nuclear program could be jeopardized if we continue to accept their terms and conditions. Shazia Atta Marri said Pakistan was facing several crises and unprecedented inflation causing miseries and difficulties to the common people.

She said incapable and incompetent rulers were making false statements. Shazia said the government ignored the parliament by not bringing national security policy in the National Assembly for discussion.