Government surrendered to IMF for just $1 billion: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday expressed reservations about the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 giving autonomy to the central bank.

Talking to The News, he said if the bill was passed by the parliament, then Pakistan will partially lose the power to decide its fiscal matters. Malik expressed fears that through this bill, the government will surrender the independence and future of future generations to the IMF just to get $1 billion.

“By enacting this Act, you will give the right to SBP to indulge in defence budget policies as well as the financial activities of the nuclear command authority,” he feared. Rehman Malik said the IMF’s ‘do more’ demand will not only cripple economy, but also drive to international demands.

He suggested that the Parliament, opposition parties and government should come up with a solution to get rid of IMF with their collective doable debt retirement programme.

He said the business community was also showing serious reservations about these amendments, as now the SBP will not finance any rural credit, industrial credit, export credit, loans guarantee, and housing credit which means these sectors will get into great trouble and mafia with cash will flourish at the cost of the common man and the small business community.