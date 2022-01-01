Man dies in fog-related road accident

MULTAN: A passenger died and 16 others sustained injuries when three vehicles collided with each other on Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala due to fog on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, three vehicles collided due to fog and an unidentified man died and 16 others suffered injuries on Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala. The injured were shifted to hospitals. Reportedly, nine other vehicles also collided and suffered damages in foggy weather.