Man dies in fog-related road accident

MULTAN: A passenger died and 16 others sustained injuries when three vehicles collided with each other on Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala due to fog on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 officials, three vehicles collided due to fog and an unidentified man died and 16 others suffered injuries on Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala. The injured were shifted to hospitals. Reportedly, nine other vehicles also collided and suffered damages in foggy weather.
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.A shepherd...
DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies...
DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.According to the...
SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.Ali Gul Solangi...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Comments