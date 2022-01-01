Imran, Buzdar meeting: PM orders action against land grabbers, hoarders

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab administration to take effective measures against the miscreants, land-grabbers as well as hoarders in the province.

In a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his daylong visit to Lahore, the PM also called for taking steps for immediate and easy service delivery to the common man in the province.

The meeting also marked the discussion on civil administration as well as law and order. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali also attended the meeting.