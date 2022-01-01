Pakistan, along with OIC, to continue assisting Afghans: Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday said Pakistan would continue to work with the OIC to devise practical pathways to assist the Afghan brethren.

Sohail said this as he invited the heads of the OIC resident missions here to thank them for the member states’ support to the success of 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC-CFM hosted by Pakistan on 19 December 2021 on Afghanistan.

He highlighted that high-level participation by the foreign ministers and other senior representatives, on such short notice, was not only an expression of the OIC’s strong support and solidarity for the Afghan people, but also affirmed the OIC’s leading role on the issue.

The foreign secretary thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its capacity as the OIC Summit Chair and other members for their valuable contributions to the successful outcome. Recalling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s key-note address wherein he underscored that unless immediate action was taken, the situation in Afghanistan could become the largest man-made crisis of our times, the foreign secretary lauded the OIC Member States and the international community for stepping up to the challenge by adopting substantive deliverables during the extraordinary session.

“We must build on this momentum,” he underscored and stressed that pledges to the Humanitarian Trust Fund by the OIC Member States would be important to turn the ‘collective commitments’ into concrete actions.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the people of Afghanistan, he noted that the first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat as part of the prime minister’s assistance in-kind package of worth Rs5 billion was sent to Afghanistan yesterday.

On the forthcoming 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the foreign secretary stated that Pakistan looked forward to the participation of all OIC foreign ministers in the meeting in March 2022, which coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s independence.