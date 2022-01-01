Two bullet-riddled bodies recovered from truck

BAHAWALPUR: Two bullets-riddled bodies were found from a truck that was parked near National Highway Channi Goth bypass on Friday.

According to Motorway and Channi Goth police, the bodies of Haji Luqman and Naushad of Bajur Agency were recovered from the truck. The police suspected the truck was hijacked from Multan and was brought here via Jalal Pur Pirwala, Daha Khairpur and Uch Sharif. The police shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Ahmadpur East.