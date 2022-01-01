Congrats to PM on not taxing air we breathe, says Miftah

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader Miftah Ismail on Friday criticised the federal government for presenting an ‘anti-people’ mini-budget and its plan to grant autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan. He said the Imran Khan government has knelt before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and imposed cruel and criminal taxes on food and commonly used items.

“The government has proposed taxes on solar panels, canola oil seeds, irrigation items, bread, raw materials of medicines, wheat, spices, cell phones, laptops and other items and further taxes worth Rs300 billion have been proposed,” said former finance minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference with party leader Musaddik Malik at the Muslim League-House.

Not a single measure of relief for the country’s poverty-stricken people was given in the mini-budget, the PML-N leader said, adding “If the country receives a donation, it will also be taxed. Taxes have been imposed on paper for magazines but no tax was levied on Toshakhana gifts. I congratulate Imran Khan that he did not levy tax on the air we breathe.”

He said that inflation will surge in the country as the government has introduced a wide range of taxes on edible and commonly-used items. Ismail said the government is not cutting its expenses, and as a result, it had decided to impose new taxes on the people.

“After the government’s introduction of the SBP Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan has now become the State Bank of IMF", said Ismail. He said the SBP is now a higher authority than parliament. “We are not against the SBP’s autonomy, but now, there will be no oversight of the fiscal and monetary policy,” he said. The PML-N leader said the government will not be able to borrow loans from the central bank now. “Even if a flood hits the country, the government cannot take loans from the SBP,” he said, adding, “Now parliament can no longer circulate summaries without the approval of ‘IMF’s state bank.”

He said the government could not collect taxes due to its incompetence. “[PML-N president] Shehbaz Sharif had predicted a mini-budget when he presented the budget,” he said. Ismail said Imran Khan himself comes to the Prime Minister’s House from Bani Gala in a helicopter but the people have been buried alive by imposing cruel taxes.

Musaddiq Malik asked the prime minister to draft a budget that benefits the common Pakistani. “I would like to see Prime Minister Imran Khan make a budget for those who earn Rs20,000,” he said. “The government has imposed taxes on medicines. How can one serve his/her old parents now and treat them,” Malik said, adding “If we continue to get electricity bills of Rs8,000, what will we eat?”

He said it seems that the ‘East India Company’ had returned to Pakistan. “The SBP used to oblige banks to give easy loans to people but now banks are free,” he said and asked the government why banks were being benefited.