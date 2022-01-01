President for implementation of Pakistan Quarters Urban Regeneration Plan

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has called for transparent and effective implementation of Pakistan Quarters Urban Regeneration Plan on a timely basis.
Chairing a meeting on Friday at the Governor House Sindh, the President said that a home was the basic need of the lower and middle class people. “Unfortunately, nothing significant had happened in the past to provide housing facilities to the lower classes,” he asserted, adding that the government had launched a concessional loan scheme for houses under
the New Pakistan Housing Program.
He commended the ministry of housing and the federal cabinet on the viable solution of Pakistan Quarters issue in Karachi. The President was also briefed about the progress made on the decisions taken during the previous meetings.
