Men barged into my house, harassed me: Mrs Faez Isa

KARACHI: The wife of Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa said in a letter written to federal and Sindh governments that some people entered her house on Dec 29, harassed her and hurled threats at her.
Serena Isa stated that she was looking after the white-wash process at her Defence residence in Karachi along with her daughter when two unidentified persons entered their house, harassed her, hurled threats and sought personal and family information from her.
She said that after some time, two more such persons came there and threatened them. After they left the place, two more persons entered her residence, and put various questions in a threatening tone.
She said all those persons said they were government departments personnel. In her three-page letter, she demanded the government hold an inquiry into the incident.
LAHORE: PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif Friday said the present rulers lived in the cheapest Pakistan and the people in...
KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court, South, on Friday released Karachi Development Authority Director...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed hope that the new oil and gas exploration and production ...
GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization has struck a hopeful note about beating the pandemic in 2022 in a...
ISLAMABAD: Around 34 people have been found infected with Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2, including 15 members of a...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has decided to extend 99 paisa per unit relief for three...
Comments