Malawi lands minister arrested

LILONGWE, Malawi: Malawi’s land minister on Thursday was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from a businessman to influence a land dispute in his favour, the country’s anti-corruption bureau said.

The development is a blow for President Lazarus Chakwera, who made fighting corruption in the poor southern African country a central pillar of his election campaign in 2020. Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it was investigating allegations that Kezzie Msukwa received bribes from businessman Zuneth Sattar and his agent Ashok Kumar Sreedharan to corruptly award contracts to companies belonging to Sattar.