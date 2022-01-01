Police constable dies in road accident

A policeman and a garbage picker died in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Friday. Police Constable Shahzad, son of Anwar, a resident of Mehmoodabad, suffered a serious head injury when a vehicle knocked him down near Essa Nagri.
He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Separately, a 10-year-old boy died from electrocution at a nullah in North Karachi. Police said Ahmed Gul, son of Baharuddin, was a garbage picker and was picking garbage near to the drain when he suffered an electric shock from an underground iron rod.
