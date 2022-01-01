‘PPP, Karachiites reserve the right to stage sit-in outside Governor House’

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the people of Karachi reserve the right to stage a protest sit-in outside the Governor House as the place symbolises the federal government in the city against whose incompetence and anti-people policies the PPP has been doing agitation.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Friday, he said his party had been protesting all over the country against the persisting natural gas crisis, hikes in the prices of essential products, incompetence, ill-advised and anti-people economic policies of the federal government.

Ghani said the PPP activists had as much the right to protest outside the Governor House in Karachi as much the opposition political parties in the province possessed the right to do agitation at the Sindh Assembly or outside CM House against the new local government amendment bill.

He hoped that the opposition in the province would not object if the PPP chose to protest at the Sindh Governor House as part of its series of agitation against the “unjust policies” of the federal government.

The information minister reminded the opposition parties that the Sindh Assembly was the only appropriate forum that should be approached by them to duly present amendments to improve the local government law.

He said the opposition parties, instead of using the forum of legislature, had done agitation and staged a walkout as per their usual practice in the house when the provincial local government amendment bill was presented in the assembly.

Ghani said the taxation burden on the masses would increase by Rs160 billion because of the newly presented mini-budget of the federal government.

He said the federal government had wrongly claimed that the people of the country had to merely bear an additional burden of two billion rupees as the result of the mini- budget. He said the withdrawal of exemptions earlier given to the raw material imported for medicine- manufacturing in the country would increase inflation in the country.

Ghani also condemned the federal government’s decision to impose taxes to the tune of billions of rupees on the machinery used by industries, saying this act would further the process of retardation of the national economy.

He said the people of the country were directly affected due to the unprecedented hikes in the prices of electricity, gas, dollar, sugar, wheat flour, petrol and other essential products.

He hoped that a small minority of concerned lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would do agitation and would not vote to pass the newly presented budget as they had to face the public to seek their votes in the next general elections.

Ghani said he was not hopeful about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement being an ally of the federal government to take such an unusual step to prove their loyalty and commitment to the people. He said the MQM had the plans to disturb the situation of peace in the city.