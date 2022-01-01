KMC holds birthday party as female elephant turns 16

A female elephant at the Karachi Zoological Garden, namely Madhubala, turned 16 on Friday as her birthday was celebrated at the elephant house in the zoo. The special guest of the function was Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab. Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, and various writers, poets and artistes were also present on the occasion.

A large number of children were also invited to the occasion who cut the elephant's cake and sang Happy Birthday for Madhubala. Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said the KMC had celebrated the birthday of the female elephant of its zoo with many children in a unique way. He added that during the last one month, new management of the zoo had done a good job.

"Thousands of boys and girls and their families are enjoying at the Karachi Zoo and it was the perfect occasion to celebrate the elephant's birthday," he remarked. The KMC administrator said that the journey of improvement in the city would continue. "The people of Karachi can see for themselves what the people who got votes did and what we [Pakistan Peoples Party] are doing. Everybody living in Karachi will say that in the last few months, the era of sustainable development has started and today the city is moving in a better direction," he claimed.

Defending the controversial local government law was concerned, he said those who had black hearts were calling it a black law. He added that time would prove how this law strengthened the local government system in Karachi.

Later, Wahab visited different parts of the zoo and talked to visitors and their children. "The PPP will continue to work for the betterment and development of Karachi," he said, adding that development work at the zoo would be expedited and maximum facilities would be provided to the citizens coming there as the zoo was the best source of entertainment for the citizens. In response to a question, he said the people had rejected the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.