Over 14,000 cases solved in 2021, says ombudsman office

Secretary Federal Ombudsman Lt-Gen Ijaz Ahmed Khan was told on Friday by Incharge Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider that 14,193 cases were resolved from January to December 2021

This and other statistics were shared with the secretary of the federal ombudsman in a meeting at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat. Haider said the federal ombudsman offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur had been working actively while a proposal had been sent to the Head Office to open offices in Larkana and Mirpurkhas.

Ijaz Ahmed Khan said the federal ombudsman’s office took up public grievances as a top priority.