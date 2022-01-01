Over 14,000 cases solved in 2021, says ombudsman office

Secretary Federal Ombudsman Lt-Gen Ijaz Ahmed Khan was told on Friday by Incharge Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider that 14,193 cases were resolved from January to December 2021
This and other statistics were shared with the secretary of the federal ombudsman in a meeting at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat. Haider said the federal ombudsman offices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur had been working actively while a proposal had been sent to the Head Office to open offices in Larkana and Mirpurkhas.
Ijaz Ahmed Khan said the federal ombudsman’s office took up public grievances as a top priority.
A policeman and a garbage picker died in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Friday. Police Constable Shahzad,...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the people of Karachi...
A female elephant at the Karachi Zoological Garden, namely Madhubala, turned 16 on Friday as her birthday was...
Investigations into the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Orangi Town about a week ago have revealed the criminal...
On the second day of the 16th Karachi International Book Fair on Friday, political leaders, literary personalities...
A Malir judicial magistrate on Friday remanded two teenage TikTokers on a charge of killing a man while shooting a...
Comments