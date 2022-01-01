Murdered girl’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem

Investigations into the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Orangi Town about a week ago have revealed the criminal negligence of police as the girl was buried without a post-mortem examination. Her body will now be exhumed for an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

Karachi Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Friday reprimanded police officials involved in criminal negligence in the investigations into the teenage girl’s murder. Anusha, daughter of Akhtar, was strangled to death on December 25 at her small house located in Aziz Nagar in the Orangi Town area within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where a female medico-legal officer issued her death certificate on a simple piece of paper.

Initially, it was reported that the girl had committed suicide. However, later, her younger brothers stated that an unidentified man came to their house who strangled their sister to death. The girl’s father refused to lodge an FIR.

Police said that under the rules, police officials had to take action under the Section 174 and a regular post-mortem had to be conducted in a murder case but the relevant police officials reportedly took no interest in it and nor did the hospital’s medico-legal section fulfil important legal obligations in this regard.

After the father refused to lodge an FIR, the police registered a case on behalf of the state and transferred it to the investigation wing. The investigation wing’s officials also showed negligence and continued with their investigations without seeing the post-mortem report.

During a later inquiry, it was revealed that both the police and doctors were involved in criminal negligence. Investigations SP Abid Qaimkhani said that notices had been issued to the negligent officials and the girl’s body would be exhumed for a post-mortem.